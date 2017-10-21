Patchy morning fog to clear by afternoon

Strong high pressure will shift offshore this weekend. A cold front will then move through Monday night into Tuesday with a stronger but dry cold front to move through Tuesday night. High pressure will then prevail into late next week.

Saturday will start off with patchy fog in the morning, then become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny in the morning, then become mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s with east winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will have showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s with east winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will have showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-60s with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 70. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows around 50.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

