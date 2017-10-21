Swainsboro remembers Staff Sgt. Wright at football game

It was about a week ago when one of Georgia's own was killed in a surprise ambush in Africa. Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright served the United States proudly as an Army Green Beret and returned back to Toombs County on Saturday.More >>
Victims and witnesses alike told deputies that they were woken by the sound of gunfire coming from outside.
The subjects fled the area shortly after firing the shots, but witnesses pointed out bullet holes in the residence and two vehicles that were parked in the yard.
The Alma Police Department, in conjunction with Georgia State Patrol, arrested one Baxley woman for and possession of methamphetamine on Friday morning.
One high school used its football game on Friday night to remember a former student and soldier killed in action this month.
A cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday with a stronger, but dry cold front to move through Tuesday night.
The annual Halloween Hike took place at the Oatland Wildlife Center Friday night.
