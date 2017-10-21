Swainsboro remembers Staff Sgt. Wright at football game

It was about a week ago when one of Georgia's own was killed in a surprise ambush in Africa. Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright served the United States proudly as an Army Green Beret and returned back to Toombs County on Saturday.

One high school used its football game on Friday night to remember a former student and soldier killed in action this month.

Swainsboro High paid respects to Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, one of the four Green Berets killed in an attack in Niger. Loved ones buried Wright last weekend, but they say the tribute on Friday carried on the show of support they've seen.

"The community did everything and pulled it together," said Dustin's brother, Will Wright. "They were able to welcome us. They helped us tie up some loose ends and they helped us bring it home."

The halftime memorial included a balloon release. Wright attended Swainsboro High before moving to Toombs County.

