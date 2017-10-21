Baxley woman charged with possession of meth following traffic s - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Baxley woman charged with possession of meth following traffic stop

Sherri Nicole Bullock (Source: Alma Police Department) Sherri Nicole Bullock (Source: Alma Police Department)
ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

The Alma Police Department, in conjunction with Georgia State Patrol, arrested one Baxley woman for and possession of methamphetamine on Friday morning. 

A GSP trooper stopped a driver for a traffic violation, which led to an arrest for a DUI. During the traffic stop, the trooper found one woman in possession of a large amount of syringes and spoons containing methamphetamine mixed with another controlled substance. 34-year-old Sherri Nicole Bullock of Baxley was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

GSP turned the passenger over to the APD. Bullock was wanted in Appling County as well on outstanding warrants 

