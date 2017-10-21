BCSO investigates shots fired near Seabrook residence

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a shooting on Fawnwood Lane in Seabrook around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Victims and witnesses alike told deputies that they were woken by the sound of gunfire coming from outside. The subjects fled the area shortly after firing the shots, but witnesses pointed out bullet holes in the residence and two vehicles that were parked in the yard. Six children and five adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one sustained any injuries.

Investigators were later called out to the scene by deputies. Multiple cartridge shells were found outside of the home, indicating that at least two different firearms were used in the shooting.

Investigators continue to interview victims and witnesses in an effort to identify the subjects responsible. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.