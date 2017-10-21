'Ladies, Guns and Ammo' teaches gun safety, shooting

Dozens of women learned gun safety and practiced shooting Saturday during the first "Ladies, Guns and Ammo" event.More >>
Dozens of women learned gun safety and practiced shooting Saturday during the first "Ladies, Guns and Ammo" event.More >>
Victims and witnesses alike told deputies that they were woken by the sound of gunfire coming from outside.
The subjects fled the area shortly after firing the shots, but witnesses pointed out bullet holes in the residence and two vehicles that were parked in the yard.More >>
Victims and witnesses alike told deputies that they were woken by the sound of gunfire coming from outside.
The subjects fled the area shortly after firing the shots, but witnesses pointed out bullet holes in the residence and two vehicles that were parked in the yard.More >>
The Alma Police Department, in conjunction with Georgia State Patrol, arrested one Baxley woman for and possession of methamphetamine on Friday morning.More >>
The Alma Police Department, in conjunction with Georgia State Patrol, arrested one Baxley woman for and possession of methamphetamine on Friday morning.More >>
One high school used its football game on Friday night to remember a former student and soldier killed in action this month.More >>
One high school used its football game on Friday night to remember a former student and soldier killed in action this month.More >>
A cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday with a stronger, but dry cold front to move through Tuesday night.More >>
A cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday with a stronger, but dry cold front to move through Tuesday night.More >>