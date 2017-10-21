Chatham Fire celebrates a day with family and friends

A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.More >>
A cold front will then move through Monday night followed by a stronger cold front late Tuesday and Tuesday night. High pressure will then prevail into the late week before another cold front possibly affects the area next weekend.More >>
Three Savannah volleyball teams will continue their quest for a state championship after advancing to the Final Four Saturday afternoon.More >>
Jenkins' Javonte Middleton threw a touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott as time expired to give the Warriors a thrilling victory.More >>
