Chatham Fire celebrates a day with family and friends

Chatham Fire and Emergency services held an open invitation for the public to come out to their family and friends day on Saturday. There were activities for the kids with food, drinks, and music. There was also a live extraction demonstration.

Attendees could also check out the helicopter and firetrucks on display. Organizers say events like these are a great way for the community to get to know their first responders.

"It's great, all of our guys and girls that have been involved love what they do," said Chatham Fire Chief Danny Stewart. "They put in a lot of hours to put this on and it looks like it's been really successful."

Organizers say the day was a great way to recruit more people who are interested in becoming firefighters or volunteer firefighters for our area.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.