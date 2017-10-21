Dogs and owners alike celebrate Wag-o-Ween in Savannah

A big crowd of folks brought their dogs to Saturday's 12th annual Wag-o-Ween festival in downtown Savannah.

Naturally, dogs were encouraged to dress up for the festive day.

The event benefits the Humane Society of Greater Savannah. Participants paid $5 and were able to take their pets around to more than 90 businesses for pet-friendly treats.

The trick or treating day was a good excuse to get the dogs outside and support the Humane Society.

"There's just a bunch of dogs in there and they want a loving home," said Wag-o-Ween attendees Tad and Madison Brown. "Sometimes when you read on the card why the dog was given up, it's just heartbreaking. When most of those dogs just want to love somebody."

There was also a big raffle to raise money. Dogs were also able to enter into a costume contest.

