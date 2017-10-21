Savannah's 200 club holds BBQ for families of fallen first responders

The 200 club of the Coastal Empire held their Red, White, and Blue BBQ on Saturday in Ellis Square.

There was live music with lots of food and activities for visitors to enjoy. All the money raised will help the 200 club provide financial assistance for families of fallen and critically injured first responders. They also provide college money for family members of first responders who die in the line of duty.

"It shows that there's still a sense of community out there," said Savannah Fire Firefighter Courtney Tucker. "It shows that there is still really good people out there who, even though they've never met the person, know what he's done, they know what he stands for and I feel like that's bringing everybody together."

