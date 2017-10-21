One dead after shooting at McDonald’s on Abercorn Street

A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to the 13100 block of Abercorn Street around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, and officers found 15-year-old George Akins Jr. with life-threatening injuries from the shooting. Police said he died at the scene.

A second 15-year-old was also injured in the shooting, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department's Violent Crimes detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but police said it does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

