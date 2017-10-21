Jenkins stays unbeaten with Homecoming miracle

The Warriors had one last chance. Turns out, that's all they needed.

Javonte Middleton connected with Tyrone Scott on a 47-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give Jenkins a stunning 22-21 Homecoming win over Savannah on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets took a 21-16 lead late in the first half on Dezmond Brinson's short TD sneak, and held that lead for nearly the entire second half until the game-winner.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 8-0. They'll take on Windsor Forest Friday night at Garden City Stadium. The Blue Jackets fall to 3-4. They will take on Islands Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.