Savannah volleyball teams advance to Final Four

Three Savannah volleyball teams will continue their quest for a state championship after advancing to the Final Four Saturday afternoon.

It will be an all-city affair in Class A, as Savannah Country Day will take on Calvary Day for a spot in the state finals.

Calvary knocked out St. Francis, 3-1, while the Hornets earned a 3-1 win on the road over Hebron Christian. The Cavaliers won all three matchups between the two teams earlier this year.

Defending Class AA champ St. Vincent's swept Rabun County 3-0, and will host Chattooga Wednesday afternoon in the state semis.

It was a tougher afternoon for several other area schools.

Effingham County was swept by Class AAAAAA's top seed, Harrison. Glynn Academy was also ousted from the Class AAAAAA playoffs by Alpharetta. In Class AAA, Savannah Arts fell on the road to North Hall.