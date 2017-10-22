Partly sunny Sunday morning gives way to afternoon showers

A weak coastal trough will push inland today. A cold front will then move through Monday night followed by a stronger cold front late Tuesday and Tuesday night. High pressure will then prevail into the late week before another cold front possibly affects the area next weekend.

Sunday will be partly sunny. A slight chance of showers during the morning, then a chance of showers throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s with east winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 70s with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will have showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s with south winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will have a chance of thunderstorms and showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s. South winds will be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. There will be an 80 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning. Less humid highs as temperatures reach the upper 70s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph with a 50 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.Wednesday night will be clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Thursday night will be clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s

