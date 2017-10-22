Savannah Jaycees celebrate 75 years of service

The Savannah Jaycees marked a huge milestone on Saturday night during their annual gala.

The nonprofit organization is celebrating 75 years of service. Guests enjoyed live music, dinner, and dancing. The Savanah Jaycees is a nonprofit organization of young professionals whose mission is to inspire leadership development through community involvement.

"It was really important to acknowledge everything that everyone has accomplished over the last 75 years and bring it to light and just, you know, be excited together and really look towards the future," said the Director of Savannah Jaycees, Marianne Poppell.

The highlight of the gala tonight was the presentation of the Distinguished Leader Award. Each year that award is given to someone who has gone above and beyond to serve the community.

