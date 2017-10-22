Cyclists celebrate the 9th annual Midnight Garden Ride

Hundreds of cyclists took part in the Midnight Garden Ride on Saturday evening.

The 8.5-mile bike ride is organized by the Savannah Bicycle Campaign. This is their 9th year holding the event and their 2nd time starting and ending the ride at Grayson Stadium. Organizers say the goal of the ride is to encourage people to see what beautiful sites Savannah has to offer.

"It's also a really great way for people in Savannah to see just how many people bike in this town and how many people want to bike in their town," said Caila Brown of the Savannah Bicycle Campaign. "I constantly hear that people who love going on this ride are afraid to ride their bike at any other point in time so that's part of what the Savannah bicycle campaign is all about."

The Midnight Garden ride serves as the largest annual fundraiser for the Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

