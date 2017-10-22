Tybee Island Coast Guard rescues man from NOAA vessel off of Tybee Island

The Coast Guard station on Tybee Island rescued a 58-year-old man experiencing chest pains on Sunday from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration vessel that was six miles off of the coast of Tybee Island.

Watchstanders from the Charleston Coast Guard sector received a call for assistance around 11:03 a.m. on Sunday from the crew of the Thomas Jefferson, a 187-foot NOAA vessel.

A 45-foot response boat was dispatched from Tybee Island Coast Guard at 11:51 a.m. to meet up with a small boat crew from the Thomas Jefferson.

The Coast Guard craft arrived with the small boat crew at 12:18 p.m. and transported the man to the Tybee Island Station, where EMS was waiting.

