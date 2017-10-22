Tybee Island Coast Guard rescues man from NOAA vessel off of Tybee Island

Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the First Alert Forecast Team due to impacts of rain, as well as a low risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening.More >>
Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the First Alert Forecast Team due to impacts of rain, as well as a low risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening.More >>
A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.More >>
A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.More >>
The Appling County Sheriff's Office says an inmate who escaped work detail at the Appling County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon has been recaptured.More >>
The Appling County Sheriff's Office says an inmate who escaped work detail at the Appling County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon has been recaptured.More >>
Georgia Southern students and alumni say it was time to make a change in the Eagle football program.More >>
Georgia Southern students and alumni say it was time to make a change in the Eagle football program.More >>
Georgia Southern has made a coaching change, firing Tyson Summers after 18 games at the helm.More >>
Georgia Southern has made a coaching change, firing Tyson Summers after 18 games at the helm.More >>