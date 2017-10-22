First Alert Weather Day: Widespread rain, isolated severe risk, continues through early evening

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to impacts from steady rain, as well as a low risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening.

The most widespread rain – and associated low risk of severe weather – arrives across far-inland communities after 1 p.m. as a cold front approaches from the west.

First Alert WX Day begins at Noon. PM commute will be wet and possibly stormy. Turn First Alert Wx App alerts on. pic.twitter.com/HvEdRp7Swv — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 23, 2017

While periods of heavy rain and a few storms will be ongoing ahead of the cold front, a line of showers and storms will push into areas along and west of a Sylvania – Waycross line between 2 and 4 p.m. as the cold front moves through. The final line of rain and thunder approaches a Estill – Nahunta line by 5 p.m. and will impact the I-95 corridor between 6 and 8 p.m. Subtle adjustments to this timeline are still possible.

A storm or two may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out with one or two storms Monday afternoon and early evening. Totals rainfall accumulations will average less than one inch. A few locations could receive up to two inches, while others are left with much less.

The forecast drastically improves overnight Monday as cooler and drier air filters into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry behind a cold front.

Updated forecasts will be streamed live on Facebook and in the WTOC News and Weather Apps throughout the day Monday.

