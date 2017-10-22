First Alert Weather Day: Widespread rain likely, isolated severe weather possible Monday

Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the First Alert Forecast Team due to impacts of rain, as well as a low risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening.

Rain coverage remains isolated to widely scattered through Monday morning, but some of the rain could briefly be on the heavy side.

The most widespread rain – and associated low risk of severe weather – arrives Monday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west.

A line of showers and storms will push into areas along and west of a Sylvania – Waycross line between 2 and 4 p.m. The line of rain approaches a Estill – Nahunta line by 5 p.m. and will impact the I-95 corridor between 6 and 8 p.m. Subtle adjustments to this timeline are still possible.

A storm or two may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out with one or two storms Monday afternoon and early evening. Totals rainfall accumulations will average less than one inch. A few locations could receive up to two inches, while others are left with much less.

The forecast drastically improves overnight Monday as cooler and drier air filters into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry behind a cold front.

Updated forecasts will be streamed live on Facebook and in the WTOC News and Weather Apps throughout the day Monday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.