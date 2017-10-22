Georgia Southern University has relieved head football coach Tyson Summers

Georgia Southern has relieved head football coach Tyson Summers of his duties.

The university announced Sunday afternoon the Eagles' head football coach has been fired after 18 games leading the program. Summers went 5-13 as the Georgia Southern head coach, including a 2-13 mark in his final 15 games. Georgia Southern in 0-6 in 2017 and coming off a 55-20 loss to previously winless UMass.

“I thank Tyson and his family for their contributions to Georgia Southern,” athletic director Tom Kleinlein said in a statement. “Being the leader of a college football program is more than just coaching games; it’s managing academics and leading 120 young men. Tyson did a great job in areas that the public doesn’t see, but at the end of the day, the results on the field weren’t where we needed them to be as we continue our growth as an FBS program. I wish he and his family all the best moving forward in their future endeavors.”

Assistant head coach Chad Lunsford has been named the team's interim head coach for the rest of the season. Lunsford has been with the Eagles in a variety of roles since 2013.

