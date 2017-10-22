Appling County inmate who escaped work detail recaptured

The Appling County Sheriff's Office says an inmate who escaped work detail at the Appling County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon has been recaptured.

Officials say Bruce Lawton Callaway escaped from the detail around 2 p.m. He was recaptured Sunday night, according to ACSO Sheriff Mark Melton on Facebook.

Callaway is currently in jail on theft by deception, possession of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine charges.

