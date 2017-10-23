GA Southern students, alumni react to Summers' firing

The Tyson Summers era of Georgia Southern football officially came to an end Sunday, as the school announced the second year head coach had been relieved of his duties.

Summers led the Eagles to a 5-13 record in his 18 games in Statesboro, and frustration in the fanbase was rampant in the final weeks of his tenure.

WTOC spoke with several Georgia Southern students Sunday evening, and most thought it was the right time for a change.

"I was happy to see it. It was irritating to watch us lose," says Rob Cochran. "It bothers me. I'm so glad to see he's gone."

"Ultimately I think it was the right move," says Marcia Warren. "I still feel bad for the guy."

"I don't think there was another option," says Tasha Murray. "It was going downhill, and it was pretty fast. So if it wasn't now, pretty soon."

Summers' final game as head coach was a 55-20 loss to previously winless UMass Saturday on the road. The loss dropped the Eagles to 0-6 on the season. It was just another frustrating day in what has been a miserable season for the Eagles.

It was those disheartening losses that led many students to believe change was necessary.

"I've sat in my room and watched a different team than watch Georgia Southern play, and I go to school here," says Noah West. "No one wants to watch their team lose on Saturdays. That's not a great way to start your Saturdays."

Assistant head coach Chad Lunsford will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The school says a national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.

Two Georgia Southern alumni told WTOC they just want to see the Eagles get back to the winning ways of the past.

"We've had some previous coaches that left us on their own that we miss," says Tommy Callaway. "Let's take a look at some of the traits they brought, whether it was from [current Army head coach Jeff] Monken or [current Tulane head coach Willie] Fritz, and bring those traits into that next coach that we bring in."

"I think at the end of the day, winning fixes a lot of problems," says Alex Grovenstein. "Regardless of what that product on the field is, if you see wins at Georgia Southern, you're going to see a happy fanbase."

Athletic director Tom Kleinlein and interim head coach Chad Lunsford will meet with the media Monday afternoon in Statesboro. The Eagles take the field again Saturday at Troy.