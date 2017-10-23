OFFICIALS: Missing civilian hunter found, dies in Fort Stewart training area

Fort Stewart officials say a civilian hunter died in a training area on post over the weekend.

The hunter was found by family members around 10 p.m. Sunday after he did not return home earlier in the day.

Military officials say the hunter was not affiliated with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

Fort Stewart federal conservation law enforcement officers responded to the scene initially, and then the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office took jurisdiction of the scene and are currently conducting the investigation into the hunter's death.

A spokesperson for Fort Stewart says civilian hunters are allowed to hunt in Fort Stewart training areas after registering with installation hunting officials. At this time, deer season is underway.

