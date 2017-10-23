OFFICIALS: Missing civilian hunter found, dies in Fort Stewart training area

An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two children who have been missing since Saturday afternoon. Ali Michael Shabazz, 14, and Ali Gabriel Shabazz, 12, were last seen around 3:00 p.m. in the 5500 block of LaRoche Avenue. Anyone with info is asked to contact police. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the First Alert Forecast Team due to impacts of rain, as well as a low risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening.More >>
Fort Stewart officials say a civilian hunter died in a training area on post over the weekend.More >>
A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting at a McDonald’s on Abercorn Street in Savannah.More >>
