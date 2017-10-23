SCMPD looking for two children last seen on Saturday afternoon

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two children who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Ali Michael Shabazz, 14, and Ali Gabriel Shabazz, 12, were last seen around 3:00 p.m. in the 5500 block of LaRoche Avenue.

#SCMPDmissing Ali Michael Shabazz, 14, and Ali Gabriel Shabazz, 12. Last seen Sat @ 3pm, 5500blk Laroche Ave. Anyone w/ info--call police. pic.twitter.com/Js2l6Z6m2x — SCMPD (@scmpd) October 23, 2017

Anyone with info is asked to contact police.

