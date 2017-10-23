SCMPD looking for two children last seen on Saturday afternoon - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD looking for two children last seen on Saturday afternoon

(Source: Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department) (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two children who have been missing since Saturday afternoon. 

Ali Michael Shabazz, 14, and Ali Gabriel Shabazz, 12, were last seen around 3:00 p.m. in the 5500 block of LaRoche Avenue. 

Anyone with info is asked to contact police.

