UPDATE: SCMPD locates two children last seen Saturday on La Roche Ave.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they have located two children who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Ali Michael Shabazz, 14, and Ali Gabriel Shabazz, 12, were reported as last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday on LaRoche Avenue.

SCMPD tweeted Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m. that both boys had been found safe.

#SCMPDupdate Ali Michael and Ali Gabriel have been found safe.https://t.co/JtJPtOtRA2 — SCMPD (@scmpd) October 24, 2017

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.