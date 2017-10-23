First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled for portions of the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. (Source: WTOC)

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Jenkins, Screven, and Hampton counties.

Scattered thunderstorms have developed ahead of a cold front across the northern Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. This risk of isolated tornadoes is greater with isolated storms that develop ahead of the cold front.

Extensive shower and thunderstorm activity is also occurring further north and east across the South Carolina Midlands. Tornado Warnings were issued for portions of central South Carolina this afternoon and conditions remain favorable for more isolated tornadoes into early evening.

Further west, a line of storms is organizing along a cold front that stretches along Interstate 75. This line will sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from west, to east.

A risk of wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH exists with this line of storms, in addition to brief heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out, but the risk is low.

The cold front, and risk of hazardous weather, will end for everyone by 9 p.m. The forecast shifts to cooler, drier breezes tonight.

