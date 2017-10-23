Good News: Red, White and Blue BBQ

The organization that is there for the families of fallen heroes once again made sure they will be able to help.

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire's Red, White and Blue Barbecue was a fundraiser to continue providing financially for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty while offering tribute along with support.

"We pay full college education for the families of our fallen and immediate financial relief, so it's about a $250,000 commitment every time we respond,’’ said Mark Dana, president of the 200 Club. “So, events like this one are important for awareness, but also raising money.’’

Selling $10 barbecue plates and accepting other donations was one way the 200 Club will be able to continue offering the service that is available at a tragic time.

"The thing about the first responder and policeman,’’ said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher, who is on the 200 Club board, “we don't run from trouble, we run to it. And if you run to it and you get hurt in the line of duty, then we're going to be there to take care of your family and take care of your loved ones.’’

"I think it's a great thing,’’ added advanced firefighter Courtney Tucker. “It shows there's a sense of community out there, shows there are really good people out there who, even if they haven't met the person, they know what he's done, knows what he stands for.’’

Saturday’s event was the organization’s second Red, White and Blue BBQ in three years. Last year’s event was canceled due to Hurricane Matthew.

This year, the 200 Club added photos and bios of the 17 first responders whose families they've helped since 2001, so everybody at the barbeque could know a little more about the fallen heroes.

"These events are important,’’ said Gary Taylor, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office recruitment and training director. “And the fundraising we do is important so their families and loved ones know that we as a community and as an organization, we haven’t forgotten the ultimate sacrifice that they made for our freedoms.’’

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.