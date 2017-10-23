Good News: Red, White and Blue BBQ

As metro police investigate Savannah’s latest homicide, parents and friends are remembering the 15-year-old football player killed Saturday.More >>
UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Jenkins, Screven, and Hampton counties.More >>
The Exchange Club of Savannah presented awards Monday to October's Teacher and Youth of the Month.More >>
Not for sale, at least right now. A vote from Savannah City Council at the very end of the regular meeting on the 12th strikes down a bid on a portion of the fairground property scooped up by Savannah a little more than a year ago. We're asking why that bid was shot down, and talking to the would-be developer who says the city's decision was a shock. Savannah City Council determined that the bid from Aeroscope Studios on 15 acres of the fair ground site wasn't enough. Lo...More >>
On Sunday, Georgia Southern announced the firing of head football coach Tyson Summers. The program's interim head coach was introduced to the Eagle Nation on Monday Assistant head coach Chad Lunsford will run the program for the rest of the season. It will be his job to salvage the rest of the year after an 0-6 start. "These kids have the work ethic," said Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern Interim Head Football Coach. "They have the want to. We just have to get ou...More >>
