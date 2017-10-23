Georgia Southern announces new interim head coach

On Sunday, Georgia Southern announced the firing of head football coach Tyson Summers following a winless football season.

The program's interim head coach was introduced to the Eagle Nation on Monday.

Assistant head coach Chad Lunsford will run the program for the rest of the season. It will be his job to salvage the rest of the year after an 0-6 start.

"These kids have the work ethic," said Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern Interim Head Football Coach. "They have the want to. We just have to get out of our own way. We can work in that. If we can learn to do that, I have confidence that we can win these games."

Athletic director Tom Kleinlein also explained why he thought the time was right to make a move.

"This gives us an opportunity to take some time to do a search and get somebody in here hopefully to attack that first recruiting period," said Kleinlein. "When I asked him to be the head coach, I told him you're the head football coach, your decisions are to make what makes us move forward. Whatever that may be and I think there are some things that he's had to make maneuvers on, obviously, he's going to have to figure out who is going to replace him, and our coaching staff, so he's making those decisions no different than any other head coach that I've worked with."

Kleinlein says the national search for the next head coach is beginning, but he's not ruling anything out.

"I don't want to limit us to a head coach or a coordinator, or an offensive or defensive guy. We are going to find the best coach for GS, the best coach to lead us forward."

Lunsford's first game as head coach will be this Saturday when the Eagles travel to Troy. The Eagles just wrapped up their first practice under the interim head coach about 4:30 on Monday afternoon at Paulson Stadium.

"What I really want to stress to them is this is a new season now," says Lunsford. "Troy is game one of that new season. We're going to put the past behind us and we're going to be ready to roll."

Kleinlein says the national search for the Eagles' new head coach is beginning, and Lunsford says he hopes to be included in that search.

Lunsford continued on to says "That's the way it needs to go, whoever gets named the head coach you got to take it and you've got to run with it, and I'm more than thrilled that it's going to be me, and I get that opportunity to do it and I look forward to playing with these players and leading them the rest of the way."

