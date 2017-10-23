Savannah City Council shoots property bid down at fairground site

Not for sale, at least right now.

A vote from Savannah City Council at the very end of the regular meeting on the Oct. 12 struck down a bid on a portion of the fairground property scooped up by Savannah a little more than a year ago.

Savannah City Council determined that the bid from Aeroscope Studios on 15 acres of the fairground site wasn't enough. According to city representatives, the council also believes the land would be better served if developed to the benefit all the residents who live there.

Local state Representative Craig Gordon gathered millions in funding to get Aeroscope Studios off the ground on 15 acres of the now City-owned fairground property.

Savannah bought the 67 acres of land from the Exchange Club of Savannah last August for just over three million dollars with intentions of raising affordable housing and recreational facilities for the surrounding neighborhoods.

Gordon was prepared to spend more than a million for the 15-acre plot, off the Meding Street side of the property, even though recent appraisals commissioned by Gordon and the city valued the lot at less than a million.

Local attorney Charles Bowen is working with Representative Gordon on the Aeroscope Studios project and says the last they heard from the city on the proposed bids was in July until council voted to shoot their offer down this month.

This is a portion of the October 12th council meeting regarding bids for the fairground site:

Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez: "The clerk recommends that you vote on it."

Alderwoman Estella Shabazz: "Here?" ... "Yes."

Mayor Eddie DeLoach: "We're voting on..."

Hernandez: "We're going to reject all bids for the fairground property."

DeLoach: "Ok, I got a motion."

Shabazz: "So moved."

DeLoach: "I got a second, all in favor...(aye)...any opposed? Hearing none, it carries."

Representative Gordon says his plans for his vision, Aeroscope Studios, will continue on despite the setback, and that they're still looking to build the studios in town.



"Still in Savannah, still in what I'd like to call walk-able communities, where people can hopefully not even have to have a car to get to and fro the back lot. And again, we've got a couple that we're taking a look at. But again, I think we're just kind of letting the dust clear, because we had high hopes that this was going to come to fruition," said Gordon.

