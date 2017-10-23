Woman arrested after firing weapon on post at Fort Stewart - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested after firing weapon on post at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART (WTOC) -

A woman was arrested after firing a weapon Monday on post at Fort Stewart.

According to a Fort Stewart release, several shots were fired near building 520 at about 2:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

There are no reported active threats to the community. No additional information is being released at this time.

Fort Stewart Military Police and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

