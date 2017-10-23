Hurricane Irma may have helped Georgia peanut harvest

Farmers have a few more weeks to finish harvesting one of Georgia's biggest crops - peanuts. The crop has a yearly impact of $2 billion dollars on Georgia's economy. Post-Irma, farmers wondered and worried what the storm had done to the crop.

Here at the Birdsong-Ogeechee buying point, they're trying to process truckloads and truckloads of what's so far been a good peanut crop.

Peanuts arrive by the ton at this buying point. Ogeechee Peanuts weighs and grades each for quantity and quality before they ship to buyers. Georgia peanut farmers produce almost one and a half million peanuts each year and grow just short of half the peanuts in the United States. In September, many worried Hurricane Irma would damage what looked to be a good crop. Folks like David Rushing say Irma may have actually helped peanuts on this side of the state.

David Rushing / Manager - Ogeechee Peanuts I think it helped finish some of these later peanuts and it delayed digging by about a week and that helped bring the grades up a little bit.

He says buying points like this have processed maybe two-thirds of the crop so far, but still have a lot to go to capitalize on a good season. The added rain gave peanuts more time to mature. Georgia farmers produce almost a million and a half tons of peanuts each year and Bulloch County finishes among the top ten producers in Georgia. Local farmers grew 23,000 acres last year. That's why growers can't afford many weather days like this when the crop gets ready.

"If it gets out of here in a day or so, we'll be fine," says Rushing. "It might actually help some of us buying points catch up some."

