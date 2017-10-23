Exchange Club of Savannah recognizes October's Teacher of the Month

The Exchange Club of Savannah presented awards Monday to October's Teacher and Youth of the Month.

People gathered at Carey Hilliard’s banquet room to recognize Charie Dennis for her work as a 3rd-grade teacher at Hesse Elementary School.

"I think that when you understand your students as individuals and meet their needs and understand them, not just academically as people, then you're going to help them grow into who they should be and who they want to be and who they can be,” Dennis said.

Dennis credits a lot of her success to the people she works with at Hesse Elementary.

