Savannah chapter of ‘Hate Has No Home Here’ working to spread message

The local chapter of "Hate Has No Home Here" is working hard to spread the message of acceptance.

Monday evening, the group sold yard signs and magnets to promote respect and love.

The local chapter president Amanda Montford says it’s all about highlighting respect for everyone.

"Be it race, religion, sexual orientation, whatever it is that we care about our neighbors and it’s an outward sign that we can show people that we're not going to stand for hate in our community,” Montford said.

The organization says building relationships in the community is one of the best ways to combat hate.

