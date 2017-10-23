Name released of teenage suspect charged for fatal shooting near McDonald's on Abercorn St.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the shooting death of another Savannah teenager near a McDonald’s Saturday night on the 13100 block of Abercorn Street.

Jeffery Burton was arrested on Monday. His name was not released until late Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged with murder and will be tried as an adult. Additional charges are reportedly forthcoming.

George Akins Jr., 15, was shot and killed Saturday at about 10:50 p.m. A second 15-year-old male was also injured in the shooting and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release, SCMPD believes a verbal altercation occurred between two groups Saturday. Those groups were then involved in a confrontation outside McDonald's that led to the shooting.

For clarification, a representative of the McDonald's agency stated that the shooting occurred in the parking lot behind the restaurant. The victims then entered the building and employees promptly called 911.

WTOC was able to speak with one woman who was at the drive-thru window when the shooting occurred Saturday night. She described it as a chaotic and bloody scene.

"I actually saw him lying there. He was very close to the door and I could see him very clearly and my heart dropped when I saw him lying there motionless," said Kaila Negron, witness.

Akins was a sophomore at Windsor Forest High School and was a member of the school's football team.

