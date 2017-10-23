Name released of teenage suspect charged for fatal shooting near McDonald's on Abercorn St.

Highway 80 near the Bull River Bridge is down to one lane in both directions due to a single-vehicle wreck.More >>
Highway 80 near the Bull River Bridge is down to one lane in both directions due to a single-vehicle wreck.More >>
George Akins' Jr.'s parents are coping with the loss of their 15-year-old son who was shot and killed outside of a McDonald's on Savannah's Southside Saturday.More >>
George Akins' Jr.'s parents are coping with the loss of their 15-year-old son who was shot and killed outside of a McDonald's on Savannah's Southside Saturday.More >>
A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the shooting death of another Savannah teenager near a McDonald’s Saturday night on the 13100 block of Abercorn Street.More >>
A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the shooting death of another Savannah teenager near a McDonald’s Saturday night on the 13100 block of Abercorn Street.More >>
The full page ad calls on residents to call their local officials and suggest they rethink the police demerger.More >>
The full page ad calls on residents to call their local officials and suggest they rethink the police demerger.More >>
An officer was involved in a shooting in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An officer was involved in a shooting in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon.More >>