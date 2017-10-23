One person displaced after house fire on Quacco Road - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

One person displaced after house fire on Quacco Road

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

One person is displaced after a house fire on Quacco Road.

Firefighters responded Monday night to the home in the 1300 block of Quacco Road. They were able to put the fire out before it spread to the entire house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

