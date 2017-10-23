Postponed fundraiser for first responders finally held in Bluffton

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire honored first responders Monday with free live music, free food, and craft beer.

The event “Songs & Beers for Heroes" was originally scheduled for last month, on September 11. Hurricane Irma forced them to postpone the event until today.

The organizers say they wanted to show their gratitude toward these brave people who serve and protect.

"We often take our first responders for granted. They're out there in all kinds of weather just like we are now. But they're protecting and serving and protecting us from evil all those bad things out there. It's too easy to take them for granted, I think it's time to honor them and do what we can to support them financially,” said Joe Grimm, the event organizer.

All the money made today will go to help fallen first responders and their families.

