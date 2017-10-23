Opening night of the 74th Effingham County Fair

Monday was opening day at the 74th Effingham County Fair in Springfield.

The theme this year is "From Tractor Wheels to Ferris Wheels." Monday was preview night, so there was no gate charge to get in.

Students involved in FFA say the fair is a great opportunity to get more people interested in the program.

"We'll have people who come up to us who want to learn more about the FAA. We have a booth in there and we have a float, so we are able to network more and we're able to tell them what the FAA is about, and we're able to get more members that way,” said Erik Robinson, a member of FAA.

The fair runs through Saturday. For a complete schedule of events, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.