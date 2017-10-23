Opening night of the 74th Effingham County Fair

The Exchange Club of Savannah presented awards Monday to October's Teacher and Youth of the Month.More >>
The local chapter of "Hate Has No Home Here" is working hard to spread the message of acceptance.More >>
Monday was opening day at the 74th Effingham County Fair in Springfield.More >>
The Yemassee Police Department is on the hunt for two men who walked into an EZ shop convenience store, dropped their pants and stuffed cigarette cartons inside.More >>
The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire honored first responders Monday with free live music, free food, and craft beer.More >>
