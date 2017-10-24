Expansion could make Port of Brunswick nation’s busiest for shipping autos

The chief executive of the Georgia Ports Authority says a terminal expansion has put the Port of Brunswick on track to becoming the nation's busiest port for shipping automobiles.

Executive Director Griff Lynch says the Port of Brunswick expanded capacity for parking vehicles at its Colonel's Island Terminal by 50-percent in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The terminal grew from 60,000 parking spaces to 90,000.

Lynch says the expansion gives Brunswick room to handle 800,000 cars per year.

