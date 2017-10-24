Expansion could make Port of Brunswick nation’s busiest for shipping autos

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is extending its free lunches for students.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 2009 black Ford Explorer which was stolen from Whites Lane in Beaufort on Oct. 20.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they have located two children who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.More >>
Chatham County is updating its master plan for parks and recreation, but they want to hear from the community first.More >>
The chief executive of the Georgia Ports Authority says a terminal expansion has put the Port of Brunswick on track to becoming the nation's busiest port for shipping automobiles.More >>
