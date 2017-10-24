Public input wanted on Chatham County Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Chatham County is updating its master plan for parks and recreation, but they want to hear from the community first.

The county is hosting a series of public meetings. Park officials want to hear your vision for your neighborhood and county parks. They will use your input to help plan future projects.

The first meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lake Mayer Conference room at 1850 Montgomery Cross Road.

Other meeting will be held as follows:

Oct. 25:

9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Henderson Golf Course - 1 Al Henderson Dr.

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Frank Murray Center- 160 White Marsh Rd.

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Tom Triplett Park - 100 Tom Triplett Rd.

Oct. 26:

8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Lake Mayer Conf. Room - 1850 E. Montgomery Cross Rd.

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Mayer Conf. Room - 1850 E. Montgomery Cross Rd.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

