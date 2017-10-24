Beaufort authorities searching for stolen vehicle

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle.

Authorities are looking for a 2009 black Ford Explorer with SC LRM862 tag which was stolen from Whites Lane in Beaufort on Oct. 20.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Adam Draisen with the BCSO at 843-255-3409, BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777, or SC Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.