Free lunch for all SCCPSS students extended through Oct. 31

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is extending its free lunches for students.

School officials say students will be able to eat lunch for free on all school days through Tuesday, October 31, 2017, after a second extension was granted by the USDA. The free lunch is being provided as part of the FEMA response to the disaster declaration the state of Georgia received due to Hurricane Irma back in September.

Parents are not required to do anything in order for their students to receive the free lunch.

SCCPSS Nutrition Services already provides a free breakfast to all students year round.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.