Full page ad taken out against police demerger lists phone numbers, emails of officials

A full page advertisement in a local Savannah newspaper Tuesday criticized the potential demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department and listed the phone numbers and emails of several county and city officials.

"We continue to believe that a unified approach to public safety through the merged Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department best serves the citizens of the City of Savannah and the unincorporated Chatham County," the ad reads.

The ad was taken out by the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, 100 Black Men of Savannah, the Savannah Downtown Business Association and the Savannah Tourism Leadership Council.

