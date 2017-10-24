Free mammograms being offer Tuesday for eligible women in Chatham County

Free mammograms are being offered for women who meet certain eligibility criteria in Chatham County.

Women who are 40-64 years old without insurance and meet certain annual income guidelines are eligible.

The free screenings will be Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department at 1602 Drayton Street.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, call 912.356.2946.

