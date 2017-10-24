Bull at Broughton streets back open after natural gas leak - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bull at Broughton streets back open after natural gas leak

(Source: Savannah Fire/Twitter) (Source: Savannah Fire/Twitter)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The area of Bull at Broughton streets is now back open following a natural gas leak Tuesday morning.

According to Savannah Fire, the leak was on Broughton Lane. They say 131 people were evacuated as a precaution, and the leak was isolated.

Officials gave the all-clear and reopened the area around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly