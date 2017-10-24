Don't be a Victim: Halloween Safety

It’s the night when little ghosts and goblins come out for a good scare, but police don’t want Halloween to be frightening for the wrong reasons.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department advises that all trick-or-treating be done between 5-8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

“The main thing to know about Halloween is that parents and their children should be situationally aware of their surroundings. Always report any suspicious individuals that may be walking around or driving around. Definitely call 911 or police,” said SCMPD Advanced Police Officer Shariff Lockett.

Here are some tips that police want parents to keep in mind this Halloween:

Police say children should always trick or treat with an adult.

Also, only visit familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and homes that have their porch lights on.

Never go into a stranger’s home.

Make sure trick-or-treaters have a flashlight and wear costumes that are visible, won’t cause them to trip, and are flame retardant.

“If possible wear some kind of reflective gear, especially with dark costumes. We try to say avoid putting on any kind of dark makeup or anything like that,” said Lockett.

Also, once the kids to get home with their Halloween candy—make sure and inspect it before allowing them to eat any.

“We recommend that parents only have their children eat candy that is commercially wrapped. And if anything does seem out of the ordinary with the candy—immediately throw it away,” APO Lockett said.

Police say to turn your porch light “on” if you are welcoming trick-or-treaters at your house. They also want to remind those who will be traveling on Halloween to make sure and slow down and watch out trick-or-treaters.

