Mega Millions price to increase to $2 on Saturday, jackpot to more than double

Mega Millions will cost more and pay out more starting Saturday.

If you're a Mega Millions player, you should know the game is about to change. Starting Saturday Mega Millions will enact five new changes to the wildly popular game.

It will cost you more money to play. Ticket prices will increase from $1 to $2. The minimum jackpot prize is increasing from $15 million to $40 million. It will be harder to win the overall grand prize because there will be more red Mega Million balls. Right now the red balls are numbered 1-10. The change will add 15 more balls so people will have to choose one Mega Ball numbered 1 through 25. It will be easier to win secondary prizes by matching multiple white balls because there will be fewer white balls. Normally the white balls are numbered 1 through 75. Effective Saturday the white balls will be numbered 1 through 70. Here's the new winning structure Match 5 white balls: $1 million

Match 4 white balls & mega ball: $10,000

Match 3 white balls & mega ball: $10

Match 2 white balls & mega ball: $10

Match 1 white ball & mega ball: $4 The final change allows people to pay $3 for a chance to win the game’s jackpot.

If you want more information on the changes, click here: http://bit.ly/2yLxjQ6

