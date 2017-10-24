Family of fallen Green Beret still has questions after Pentagon releases few details

As Pentagon leaders begin to release some answers in what happened in the deadly attack in Niger, the local family of one of the Green Berets killed presses for more questions to be asked.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced they're learning more about the unit's mission. They were returning from a reconnaissance mission when they were attacked by local fighters associated with Isis.

“The assessment by our leaders on the ground was that contact with the enemy was unlikely,” said Joint Chief of Staff Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford.

It was also one hour until the unit radioed for help and an hour after that before French fighter planes made it to the area. The tragedy still has commanders asking questions.

“Did our forces have adequate intelligence, equipment, and training? Was their pre-mission assessment of the threat in the area accurate,” asked Gen. Dunford.

Dustin Wright's brother issued this statement on Tuesday:

"Even with adequate resources, a fully manned team and armored vehicles, these brave men would have been lucky to exit this situation with their lives. Our hope through this tragedy is to discern where, if any, mistakes were made and to fix them going forward."

Friday night, he said his family did not want to become a pawn in a political fight.

“There are still soldiers fighting and sacrificing for our freedoms and that's what we want the focus to be on, those families and sons and daughters and those who continue to serve our nation,” said Will Wright, Dustin’s brother.

Wright said their mission for information is to hopefully save future military families from this kind of heartache.

