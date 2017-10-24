K-9 certification training held in Statesboro

More than a dozen K-9 units from across our area got their annual certification close to home, saving their departments time and money.

The departments met in Statesboro and used Connections Church to run dogs through drills to find different kinds of drugs and contraband.

Organizers say this certification can be the difference between evidence being allowed in a case or it being thrown out of court. Without this class, they'd be forced to drive to Forsyth to renew certification.

“Instead of spending two and a half hours driving to Forsyth and spending the day then driving back. These folks, like Savannah-Metro, can drive 50 minutes up here, do the certification and go back in less than an hour,” said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kirk McGlamery.

Sgt. McGlamery also credited Franklin Chevrolet for underwriting the costs for bringing the instructors to town and saving taxpayers from that expense.

