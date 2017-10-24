Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting near I-95 in Glynn County

Police vehicles swarm to the location of an officer-involved shooting. (Source: WJAX)

A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Glynn County.

WJAX reports that the shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at an Exxon gas station on Highway 17 South near Interstate 95.

The officer was reportedly unharmed. One person was shot, a sergeant told WJAX.

Sky Action News Jax above police-involved shooting scene in #Georgia. Witnesses say suspect was shot after traffic stop. Details on CBS47 pic.twitter.com/Aj6BthhZou — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) October 24, 2017

Witnesses there say a man was pulled over, who they think possibly had drugs in his truck and took off running. They also say police shot the suspect and he was flown to the hospital.

Again, that's all from witnesses.

We're working to confirm more information and we will let you know.

