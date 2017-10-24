Jasper County teacher presented grant from Palmetto Electric

Some teachers in Jasper County didn't win Mega Millions today but did get surprised with a check.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative gave out more than half a dozen grants Tuesday to help teachers fund classroom projects. The project is called "Bright Ideas Teacher grants".

The money will be used to teach kids in new and innovative ways.

"This award will allow our students to interact with history. It will allow us to enhance our teaching, and the students will be able to touch and feel history and feel like they're part of it,” said Amanda Fletcher, the winner of ‘Bright Ideas Teacher Grant”

The money for the grant comes from Palmetto Electric members who round up their bill at the end of each month. That little bit of change was able to provide $44,000 to 57 different teachers who applied.

