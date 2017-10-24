Disaster Shelter Workshop to be held Tuesday in Bulloch County

We all remember seeing people come together to help others after Hurricane Matthew and Irma.

Well, a few people in Statesboro want to start some of that work before the next storm.

To plan, they need places. Churches or other groups with some sort of space that could get ready to house victims and keep it ready on just a few days’ notice.

A community disaster assistance team called VOAD will have instructions Tuesday night for potential volunteers on how their building could be used as an emergency shelter. That includes what kind of facility it is and how many outside volunteers they might need to run it.

The idea is to build a list of places and groups that could serve and have teams in place to open for victims of a storm or other disaster.

The meeting will be at First Baptist Church Statesboro at 6:30 p.m. If your group can help, you're invited.

