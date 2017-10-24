2 elderly men taken to hospital after hitting parked car on Hwy 80 near the Bull River Bridge

Under the current plan, the city would increase in size by 65 percent from nearly 15 square miles to more than 22. The county government said it was not made a part of the planning process.More >>
Two people had to be transported to the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 80 Tuesday night.More >>
A Glynn County officer is now on administrative leave with pay following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick.More >>
GBI and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found during a house fire on US Hwy 301 in the Cooperville Community of Screven County.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
