2 elderly men taken to hospital after hitting parked car on Hwy 80 near the Bull River Bridge

Two people had to be transported to the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 80 near the Bull River Bridge Tuesday night.

William Phillips, 79, and his passenger Tom Sumner, 80, left the road and crashed into a stationary, unoccupied vehicle. Both are in stable but serious condition. 

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the accident. 

